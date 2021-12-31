Mirova Buys Tesla Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Enphase Energy Inc

New Purchases: LOW, MRNA, SCHW, ALLY, NLOK, DOW, TRI, BCE, DVA, CCI, MU, EQIX, FLNC, WRK, ADP, MOH, OTEX, TSCO, F, BMRN, MDLZ, SBUX, WELL, AFL, EQR, KEYS, VTRS, CBRE, RY, WY, AVB, OTIS, CDW, MRVL, SLF, PAYX, DXCM, GLW, BAX, AIG, ALGN, A, TWTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Lowe's Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova. As of 2021Q4, Mirova owns 172 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 328,753 shares, 26.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 566,337 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,789,834 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) - 3,051,290 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 246,958 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.05%

Mirova initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 223.36%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.338200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 397.16%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $248.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 333.61%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 62,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in News Corp by 1234.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 116,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 182.53%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova added to a holding in VF Corp by 334.76%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mirova sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Mirova sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Mirova sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Mirova sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Mirova sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Mirova sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.