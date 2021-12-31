Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wilshire Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Wilshire Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilshire Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wilshire Advisors LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wilshire Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 178,440 shares, 32.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 738,162 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 589.23%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 345,082 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 244,483 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 543,486 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wilshire Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $445.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.61%. The holding were 178,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wilshire Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.09%. The holding were 345,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Wilshire Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.92%. The holding were 244,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Wilshire Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 543,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

Wilshire Advisors LLC initiated holding in loanDepot Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wilshire Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 589.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.06%. The holding were 738,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wilshire Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 238,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Wilshire Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 85,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.



