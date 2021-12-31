Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, DocGo Inc, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp, Sells FS Development Corp II, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, dMY Technology Group Inc IV

New Purchases: PRDS, DCGO, XPDBU, AURC, ZINGU, TPGY, LCID, GFGDU, OCA, NPABU, PL, ICNC.U, VLTA, SUNL, ESACU, AMPS, AMPS, HCIIU, CPSR, BRDS, AUR, ADTH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, DocGo Inc, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp, Aurora Acquisition Corp, FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp, sells FS Development Corp II, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA. As of 2021Q4, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA owns 373 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 3,301,629 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVIU) - 2,970,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U) - 2,475,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVH) - 2,478,662 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01% Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI) - 2,275,000 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,187,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,118,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Aurora Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 955,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 824,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Pathfinder Acquisition Corp by 126.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 675,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 712,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp by 6575600.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 131,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Similarweb Ltd by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp by 1920.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Motion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.