Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Buys Pardes Biosciences Inc, DocGo Inc, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp, Sells FS Development Corp II, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, dMY Technology Group Inc IV

These are the top 5 holdings of Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA
- Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB) - 3,301,629 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVIU) - 2,970,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
- Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U) - 2,475,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
- Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVH) - 2,478,662 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01%
- Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI) - 2,275,000 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,187,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocGo Inc (DCGO)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,118,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (XPDBU)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurora Acquisition Corp (AURC)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in Aurora Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 955,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (ZINGU)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 824,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (PFDR)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Pathfinder Acquisition Corp by 126.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 675,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd (SNII)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 712,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (CRZNU)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp by 6575600.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 131,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Similarweb Ltd by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skydeck Acquisition Corp (SKYAU)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA added to a holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp by 1920.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.Sold Out: Motion Acquisition Corp (MOTN)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in Motion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWO)
Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $7.51 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.24.
