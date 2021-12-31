Fourthstone LLC Buys Shore Bancshares Inc, Professional Holding Corp, ACNB Corp, Sells , First Internet Bancorp, Primis Financial Corp

New Purchases: MCBC, TBNK, FNWD, FNWB, BCML, MYFW,

MCBC, TBNK, FNWD, FNWB, BCML, MYFW, Added Positions: SHBI, PFHD, ACNB, SSBK, FCCO, ISTR, PEBK, FVCB, MNSB, UNTY, CALB, USCB, TSBK, CBAN, FBIZ, FXNC, FSFG, FRAF, LMST, BPRN, MBCN, EBMT, ORRF, VABK, CBFV, OBT, OVLY,

SHBI, PFHD, ACNB, SSBK, FCCO, ISTR, PEBK, FVCB, MNSB, UNTY, CALB, USCB, TSBK, CBAN, FBIZ, FXNC, FSFG, FRAF, LMST, BPRN, MBCN, EBMT, ORRF, VABK, CBFV, OBT, OVLY, Reduced Positions: FRST, FMAO, CVLY, BRBS, ATLO, CARE, HMNF, MRBK, SMMF, CZWI, MLVF, HWBK, OPOF,

FRST, FMAO, CVLY, BRBS, ATLO, CARE, HMNF, MRBK, SMMF, CZWI, MLVF, HWBK, OPOF, Sold Out: SVBI, INBK, CBNK, PTRS, PLBC, FRBA, OPBK, BSRR, SMBK, BWFG, BFIN, WNEB, PWOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shore Bancshares Inc, Professional Holding Corp, ACNB Corp, Southern States Bancshares Inc, First Community Corp, sells , First Internet Bancorp, Primis Financial Corp, Capital Bancorp Inc, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fourthstone LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fourthstone LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fourthstone LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fourthstone+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) - 1,951,427 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.28% Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) - 1,365,402 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% The Community Financial Corp (TCFC) - 554,431 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) - 806,964 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.64% Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS) - 814,066 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in Macatawa Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $9.02, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in Finward Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $50, with an estimated average price of $45.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in First Northwest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in First Western Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 1,951,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 95.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 387,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in ACNB Corp by 66.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $31.52, with an estimated average price of $28.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 230,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Southern States Bancshares Inc by 52.83%. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $20.05, with an estimated average price of $19.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 362,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in First Community Corp by 122.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.114300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 186,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc by 36.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 248,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.97.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Capital Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Partners Bancorp. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.38.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Plumas Bancorp. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $35.15.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in First Bank. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89.