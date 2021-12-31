Ossiam Buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: HON, ON, MTCH, DDOG, ALC, NUAN, DFS, MET, DVA, PBA, MTB, FANG, PODD, CTSH, RF, SBNY, AFL, MAA, SBAC, SEIC, ZION, LRCX, KEY, JKHY, HBAN, HOLX, TEL, CMA, ARES, NOMD, AFG, XLNX, WBA, VLO, BKR, NVR, RRX, BLDP, KMX, CSL, CCK, HSIC, LKQ, LANC, UBS, JAZZ, HST, MIDD, PXD, BXP, Z, GRWG, BBY, CDAY, MO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, AbbVie Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Boeing Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q4, Ossiam owns 434 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 498,931 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,722 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 860,283 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 117,042 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Boeing Co (BA) - 587,680 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56%

Ossiam initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 104,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 278,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $116.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2716.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 46,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 456.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 281,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 362,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 931,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 587,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $781.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Ossiam sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Ossiam sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Ossiam sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Ossiam sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Ossiam sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.