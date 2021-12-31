Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ossiam Buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Ossiam (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, AbbVie Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Boeing Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q4, Ossiam owns 434 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OSSIAM
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 498,931 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 46,722 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.61%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 860,283 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 117,042 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Boeing Co (BA) - 587,680 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Ossiam initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 104,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Ossiam initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 278,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Ossiam initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $116.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Ossiam initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Ossiam initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Ossiam initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ossiam added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2716.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 46,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Ossiam added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 456.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 281,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ossiam added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 362,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ossiam added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 931,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Ossiam added to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 587,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Ossiam added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 106.75%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $781.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Ossiam sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Ossiam sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Ossiam sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Ossiam sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Ossiam sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.



