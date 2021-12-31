Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc, Atkore Inc, Archaea Energy Inc, Sells , Valero Energy Corp, First Solar Inc

- New Purchases: ELMS, ATKR, EQT, SEDG, REGI, DEN, GNRC, RONI, TEL, NEP, CLNE, CSIQ, FSSI, FTCI, SPWR, XPDI, LITM, SDAC, BLNK,
- Added Positions: LFG, COP, RDS.A, RUN, APTV, CWEN, GM, ALGM, IEA, BKR, MWA, GFL, FANG, WLDN,
- Reduced Positions: VLO, FSLR, AMRC, TRGP, OVV, CVX, BP, AMSC, CAT,
- Sold Out: VEI, ENPH, LICY, PXD, BG, ZIM, CVA, DAR, RONI.U, FTV, AR, GPRE, PCAR, FF, AZRE, ENS, ORA, FSSIU, CHX, BEEM, XPDIU, MNTK, SDACU, FLUX,
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 4,346,000 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.WS) - 1,116,675 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 300,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio.
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 200,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 201,470 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.13%
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 1,554,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 177,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 77,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Archaea Energy Inc by 633.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (RDS.A)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in by 74.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 226,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VEI)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3.
