Barington Capital Group, L.p. Buys Encompass Health Corp, Macy's Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Standex International Corp, Natura &Co Holding SA, Bottomline Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: M, MSGE, WU,
- Added Positions: EHC, EML,
- Reduced Positions: SXI, BBWI, NTCO, TXT, CHS,
- Sold Out: EPAY, FSTR, AVD,
These are the top 5 holdings of BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 350,203 shares, 24.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
- The Eastern Co (EML) - 627,768 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 530,100 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio.
- Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) - 1,886,505 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Textron Inc (TXT) - 122,475 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
Barington Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 497.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 144,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.Sold Out: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in L.B. Foster Co. The sale prices were between $12.8 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $15.4.Sold Out: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)
Barington Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $14.22 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $15.66.
