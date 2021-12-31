Better Money Decisions, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

- New Purchases: XVV, NUDM,
- Added Positions: IGSB, IEFA, AGG, SPTS, VB, PJUL, SPYG, IJH, IAGG, SPEM, VOO, FLRN, IGRO, SPTM, DES, EAGG, XLK, VNQ, POCT, SPY, SPDW,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, IJR, ESGV, ESGD, SPAB, PSEP, MSFT, VIG, VHT, IYW, JPM, GOOGL, VEU, JNJ, AMZN, VTI, VSGX, SBUX, IVV, SUSB, DIS, SPYV, BRK.B, CNRG, QCOM,
- Sold Out: VGSH, SPMD, VCSH, VGT, RSP, SPSM, EFAV, USMV, SDY, NUSC, PEP, KO, SPHY, EFA, SCHF, VSS, MCD, PFE, EZM, V, SCHB, VBR, PYPL, BAC, SPLG, IEMG, IJT, FB, NFLX, TSLA, IDV, MUB, SCHP, VWO, ABT, AXP, KKR, PAUG, SPMO, VBK, VUG, AMT, DEO, RTX, DKNG, DLS, IWB, VO, INTC, NVDA, CRM, DHR, VZ, ROKU, DEM, IYR, SLYG, XLF, ACWI, CMCSA, MAR, MCHP, EMR, HD, LUV, MRK, IXJ, IXN, XLB, ATRI, DAL, GE, SHOP, SUSC, FNDA, AGGY, EEM, ISTB, IUSV, IWM, VYM, CZR, ETSY, BAX, CCI, EXC, HON, IBM, IGT, LLY, USRT, JPST, SPIP, CARR, GOVT, PFF, SHE, USO, VOX, XLI, ADBE, ADP, EQIX, WYNN, WELL, MMM, MS, PSX, TMO, UNH, PJUN, IGIB, DHS, DIA, GLD, HDV, IGM, IWF, VDE, VEA, VFH, XT, ASML, BWFG, CSCO, GOOG, MDLZ, MELI, VNQI, WBA, CB, CCL, CL, COF, COP, DLR, EGP, ELS, LMT, MDT, NVS, PVH, SONY, T, TRNO, TSM, TWTR, WY, PINS, FIVG, MMLG, CEF, BND, DON, EMB, GDX, IAU, IWO, IWR, IWS, IXG, SLYV, SPYD, XLE, ADI, AMD, AMGN, ANSS, ATVI, BLDR, CINF, CSX, DLTR, ESGE, EWBC, GILD, GLPI, LPLA, MU, NSIT, OLED, SPLK, TEAM, TSCO, VCIT, VTIP, YNDX, ACN, ALLE, AMP, AXTA, AZN, BLK, CTRA, CPT, CUBE, DTE, EXR, FR, GLW, JCI, KMB, LDOS, LEN, MA, MLM, NSC, ESI, PH, PLD, PM, PNC, SPG, SQ, TGT, UGI, UNVR, UPS, USB, WPC, XYL, INVH, SNAP, SAFE, ESGU, ELAN, DOW, ALC, KOMP, NUMV, ZM, CTVA, BSCL, OTIS, VKI, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, DGRO, EFG, EFV, EXI, FHLC, IEF, IVW, IWN, IWP, JETS, KXI, LGLV, MBB, REET, SHY, VLUE, XAR, XLP, ADSK, AMAT, AMOV, AOSL, ATSG, CBSH, CCMP, CDNS, CDXC, CEVA, CMTL, DXCM, EBAY, FALN, IBUY, ICLR, IDXX, ILMN, HROW, INTU, LRCX, MARA, MGPI, MKSI, MPWR, MRVL, SEEL, NSSC, NVMI, PAYX, BKNG, PLUS, QRVO, QTEC, RUSHA, SAIA, SBGI, SGMS, SNPS, NLOK, TACT, TROW, TSEM, TXN, VRSK, A, ABB, ABBV, ADC, ADM, AMN, AIRC, ALG, AMH, AON, ARE, ASGN, AZZ, BA, BABA, BIO, BK, BMY, BR, BUD, BXP, VIAC, CFR, CLX, CMG, COR, DXC, CTT, CVS, DE, DFS, DOC, DVN, ESS, EW, F, FAF, FCN, FN, FSS, FTV, GATX, GD, GGG, GNRC, GPI, HLI, HPQ, HRI, HST, KIM, KMI, CPRI, KRA, LOW, MC, MET, WBT, MMC, MO, MSCI, MSI, MTRN, MUFG, NKE, NOW, NXRT, OKE, PFGC, PLOW, LIN, RACE, RDS.A, RELX, ROK, RPM, ONTO, SAIC, SHO, SLG, SMG, SNY, SPXC, SSD, STOR, SUI, TGNA, TJX, TRN, TSN, UNF, VMW, VPG, WEC, WM, WMB, WST, XOM, YUM, ZBH, CGC, CVNA, VERI, VICI, MJ, SPOT, DOCU, CHX, WH, MRNA, NULV, PSTL, HAIL, DT, PINE, SCHJ, RADI, FSR, BSCP, IGC, AMZA, EZA, IHI, IJS, IUSB, IYE, TLH, VOE, VTV, XLRE, XSOE, ALGN, ALNY, ANIK, ARWR, AVGO, BIIB, BMRN, BNDX, BOOM, CAKE, COMT, CSTE, CTBI, CTSH, CWCO, ENPH, EXAS, FAST, FFIC, FFIN, FIZZ, FLXS, MTCH, ISRG, JKHY, LULU, MNST, VTRS, NBN, NDSN, NEO, REGN, ROLL, RUN, SFST, SGEN, SIRI, SMED, SSNC, TTD, TTWO, CTLP, VNET, VTWO, WIX, ZIXI, AIN, APD, APH, AWI, BDX, BHP, BLL, BOH, BX, CAT, CI, CTS, DG, OVV, ECL, EL, ENB, ETR, EVTC, FDX, FNF, FPI, GLT, GME, GS, HCA, HPE, LHX, CSR, JBT, LEN.B, MCK, MGP, MMI, NEM, ODC, PGR, PII, PRI, PUK, PXD, RIG, ROP, SAM, SAN, SCHW, TMX, SHW, SMFG, SNA, SO, SPGI, EQNR, SU, THO, TYL, UNP, VEEV, W, WDAY, WFC, TAL, OTRK, INM, FERG, SOI, IR, ESQ, CLXT, BHF, ACEL, PFD, MDB, YCBD, BLOK, ROAD, GH, ICVT, UBER, CHWY, TXG, NET, GRUB, NREF, LESL, SUNL, OGN, DTM, JXN, TMC,
For the details of Better Money Decisions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/better+money+decisions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Better Money Decisions, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 220,175 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,822 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 246,737 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.79%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 361,219 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,882 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.01%
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 246,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.47%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 33,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 29,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July by 4371.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 39,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22.
