Better Money Decisions, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Better Money Decisions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Better Money Decisions, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 220,175 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 194,822 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 246,737 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.79% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 361,219 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 29,882 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.01%

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 246,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.47%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 33,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 29,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July by 4371.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 39,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22.