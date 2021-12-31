Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Sea, Snap Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

- New Purchases: ANET, FTNT, ZI, ON, DOCN, F, WOLF, PAYX, QCOM, AVGO, RIVN,
- Added Positions: MRVL, AMAT, SI, NVDA, COIN, LRCX, RBLX, ZS, PANW, XPEV, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: SE, SNAP, OPRX, SQ, ABNB, BILL, MELI, NOW, DDOG, MDB, U, ROKU, TEAM, HUBS, PCTY, TSLA, PAYC, SNOW, AFRM, APPS, TTD,
- Sold Out: KRNT, RGEN, MU, PENN, SWKS, VWAGY, VEEV, CHGG, W, QRVO, NTLA, CRSP, IRTC, SONO, TXG, PTON,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 77,830 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 598,160 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5981500.00%
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 120,780 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.46%
- Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 253,260 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 100,090 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 253,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 100,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.341000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 470,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 328,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 138,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 361,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 5981500.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 598,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 2179900.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 2281500.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $125.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 228,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1074700.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 107,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 799700.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.329200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 79,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 243800.00%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $579.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 24,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.
