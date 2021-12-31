Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Sea, Snap Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

New Purchases: ANET, FTNT, ZI, ON, DOCN, F, WOLF, PAYX, QCOM, AVGO, RIVN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells Sea, Snap Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Block Inc, Kornit Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 77,830 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 598,160 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5981500.00% Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 120,780 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.46% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 253,260 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 100,090 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 253,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 100,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.341000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 470,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.137500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 328,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 138,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 361,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 5981500.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 598,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 2179900.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 218,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 2281500.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $125.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 228,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1074700.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $258.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 107,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 799700.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.329200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 79,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 243800.00%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $579.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 24,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.