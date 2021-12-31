Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Amazon.com Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Alibaba Group Holding

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Amazon.com Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Coupang Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc owns 313 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 6,404,219 shares, 20.57% of the total portfolio. Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 2,701,622 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,207 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12% The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 615,964 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,444 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.32%

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,436,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $445.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Endo International PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 18,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 723,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $523.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 363,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 564,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.