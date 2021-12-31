Advent Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, KKR Inc, Sells DISH Network Corp, Western Digital Corp, Pure Storage Inc

Investment company Advent Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, KKR Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, H&R Block Inc, sells DISH Network Corp, Western Digital Corp, Pure Storage Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent Capital Management . As of 2021Q4, Advent Capital Management owns 263 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 137,053 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 119,351,000 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 104,084,000 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 75,778,000 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.43% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 133,456,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1325.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 137,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1347.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 75,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,057,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 85,904,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 75,659,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 35,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 1360.61%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,035,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 29968.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 66,151,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 97817.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 33,292,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 1527547.06%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $191.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 23,373,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 129.02%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,974,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 134.59%. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 65,148,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Advent Capital Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.