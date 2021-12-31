KPCB XIV Associates, LLC Buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

For the details of KPCB XIV Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kpcb+xiv+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KPCB XIV Associates, LLC
- Coursera Inc (COUR) - 5,635,143 shares, 85.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 2,028,059 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 367,987 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.56%. The holding were 5,635,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 2,028,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
