KPCB XIV Associates, LLC Buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

KPCB XIV Associates, LLC Buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

Investment company KPCB XIV Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KPCB XIV Associates, LLC
  1. Coursera Inc (COUR) - 5,635,143 shares, 85.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 2,028,059 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 367,987 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.56%. The holding were 5,635,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)

KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 2,028,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

