KPCB XIV Associates, LLC Buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

New Purchases: COUR, RENT, RENT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coursera Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coursera Inc (COUR) - 5,635,143 shares, 85.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 2,028,059 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) - 2,028,059 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 367,987 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.56%. The holding were 5,635,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KPCB XIV Associates, LLC initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 2,028,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

