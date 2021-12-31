Heard Capital LLC Buys Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vimeo Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

New Purchases: PLD, TSAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, American Tower Corp, Telesat Corp, Boeing Co, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vimeo Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heard Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Heard Capital LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 165,151 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 516,741 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.73% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 98,486 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 204,031 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.82% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 96,035 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.09%

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 131,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 547,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 52.09%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $470.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 96,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $230.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 204,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 191,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $505.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 165,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 516,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $659.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 98,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66.