Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Heard Capital LLC Buys Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vimeo Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heard Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, American Tower Corp, Telesat Corp, Boeing Co, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Vimeo Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heard Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Heard Capital LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heard Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heard+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heard Capital LLC
  1. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 165,151 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 516,741 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.73%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 98,486 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 204,031 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.82%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 96,035 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.09%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 131,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Telesat Corp (TSAT)

Heard Capital LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 547,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 52.09%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $470.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 96,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $230.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 204,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 191,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $505.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 165,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $125.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 516,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Heard Capital LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $659.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 98,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Heard Capital LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heard Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Heard Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heard Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heard Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heard Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus