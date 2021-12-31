Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Steris PLC, TE Connectivity, Sells Discover Financial Services, Medtronic PLC, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: TEL, STE, HEI.A, WPC, UGI, TMUS, TDY, STT, AOS, O, LBRDK, LHX, GL, BEN, FTNT, EQR, EQH, CBRE, UHAL, MO, GD, MPWR, EBAY, D, ADP, APH,
- Added Positions: SPY, COP, FICO, QCOM, PTC, GWW, EW, ECL, SPG, CRWD, CME, WM, BLK, PNR, PANW, OKTA, MOH, MRK, PNC, LOW, IPG, LLY, REG, REGN, SE, SEE, ULTA, VRTX, WAT, WEC, WST, WMB, XEL, EOG, AEE, AIG, ANET, ADSK, AVLR, BA, CHTR, CAG, CMI, DELL, EMR, EL, EPAM, XOM, FITB, F, GE, HST, IFF, A, ISRG, IVZ, KR,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, DFS, CMCSA, JPM, MDT, FB, NVDA, VZ, ABT, ABBV, ACN, ALGN, AXP, AWK, AME, APTV, BRK.B, BAC, SQ, AVGO, CSCO, C, CFG, CL, CPRT, DHR, DE, DIS, ETN, EQIX, FIS, GPN, HLT, HD, ITW, ICE, INTU, JNJ, KEYS, LRCX, MA, MDLZ, MS, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NSC, ORCL, ORLY, PYPL, PEP, PFE, PG, PLD, PRU, ROP, SPGI, CRM, SBUX, TXN, TMO, TJX, UNP, UNH, USB, V, WMT, WFC, ZTS, ZM, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AES, GOOG, AEP, AMT, AMGN, ANTM, AMAT, ADM, T, AZO, BLL, BIIB, BKNG, BSX, BFAM, BMY, COF, CARR, CAT, CDW, CVX, CMG, KO, COST, CCK, CSX, CVS, DVA, DOCU, DLTR, DOV, DOW, DBX, FDX, FNF, FCX, GILD, GS, HCA, PEAK, HSIC, HON, HUBS, HUM, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, INVH, IQV, J, LIN, LULU, MPC, MMC, MCD, MPW, MELI, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MNST, MSI, NTAP, NDSN, OMC, ON, OC, PM, PSA, RTX, RHI, ROST, SCHW, SEIC, NOW, SHW, SSNC, SYK, TGT, TT, TRV, TSN, UPS, UHS, MTN, VMC, WDC, WDAY, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: PH, MRNA, VICI, SNAP, ZEN, YUM, WY, VMW, ROL, PPG, OHI, STX, IP, GDDY, ATO, KEY, DLR, CB, TWTR, NLOK, ROKU, IR, APD, BAX, Y, VOYA, TWLO, FBHS, PXD, EA, NLY, LYB, KMI, KMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 13,580,000 shares, 22.43% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 13,806,000 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 7,568,017 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 9,154,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 7,775,700 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $148.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $443.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 714,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 69.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $181.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 43.87%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $470.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in PTC Inc by 170.47%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.
