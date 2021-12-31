S&T Bank Buys Kforce Inc, Wabash National Corp, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp,

New Purchases: KFRC, WNC, FREL, ORCL, FB, CAT, MCD, NSC, ARGO, ROK, DIS, EBAY,

KFRC, WNC, FREL, ORCL, FB, CAT, MCD, NSC, ARGO, ROK, DIS, EBAY, Added Positions: AMSF, PII, AXL, CORT, WDC, HURN, AEO, FLEX, SWKS, THS, FL, CHKP, ABBV, HON, VZ, LDOS, PPL, NTCT, HTGC, ZD, INTC, PYPL, CMI, LUMN, BRK.B, IJR, ABC, IVV, DOW, NLSN, KMB, OKE, FLO, CL, ARCC, ABT, BKNG, EFA,

AMSF, PII, AXL, CORT, WDC, HURN, AEO, FLEX, SWKS, THS, FL, CHKP, ABBV, HON, VZ, LDOS, PPL, NTCT, HTGC, ZD, INTC, PYPL, CMI, LUMN, BRK.B, IJR, ABC, IVV, DOW, NLSN, KMB, OKE, FLO, CL, ARCC, ABT, BKNG, EFA, Reduced Positions: NUAN, WPRT, STBA, AMN, ACM, FTNT, LUV, CF, MSFT, HD, FFIV, VOO, AON, MYGN, AX, TTEK, XOM, USMV, EMLP, EAF, AAPL, VWO, IWM, SPHD, VO, V, SBUX, PG, MRK, CMCSA, CVX, CSL, BDX, ADP,

NUAN, WPRT, STBA, AMN, ACM, FTNT, LUV, CF, MSFT, HD, FFIV, VOO, AON, MYGN, AX, TTEK, XOM, USMV, EMLP, EAF, AAPL, VWO, IWM, SPHD, VO, V, SBUX, PG, MRK, CMCSA, CVX, CSL, BDX, ADP, Sold Out: MDP, MDP, STMP, T, TERN,

Investment company S&T Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Kforce Inc, Wabash National Corp, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Oracle Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, , Nuance Communications Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&T Bank. As of 2021Q4, S&T Bank owns 140 stocks with a total value of $685 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S&T Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s%26t+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) - 944,386 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 354,080 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 56,382 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 156,420 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% AECOM (ACM) - 246,260 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

S&T Bank initiated holding in Kforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.18 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 108,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Wabash National Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 326,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $213.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $275.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

S&T Bank sold out a holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $8.25.