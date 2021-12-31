Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, NUSHARES ETF TRUST, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: UCON, CRM, NUEM, AMZN, XLK, AMG, CBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, NUSHARES ETF TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Best Buy Co Inc, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 1,029,095 shares, 36.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 254,802 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 260,915 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 170,441 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 183,133 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.875900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in NUSHARES ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.841900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.