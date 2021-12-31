Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, NUSHARES ETF TRUST, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: UCON, CRM, NUEM, AMZN, XLK, AMG, CBRE,
- Added Positions: IWP, IQLT, VPL, EEMA, VEU, HYG, EEMV,
- Reduced Positions: QUS, AGG, RETA, MUB, SPY, IWR, IWD, IWF, EFA, ITOT, VGK, VXUS, SCHB,
- Sold Out: BBY, NVAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.
- SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 1,029,095 shares, 36.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 254,802 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 260,915 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 170,441 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31%
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 183,133 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.875900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NUSHARES ETF TRUST (NUEM)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in NUSHARES ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 198 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.841900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.
