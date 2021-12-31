Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Solo Brands Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, ModivCare Inc, Sells Telos Corp, Avid Technology Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DTC, APPS, RDBX, NRDS, ZETA, DISA, RCM, AVYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Solo Brands Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, ModivCare Inc, RumbleON Inc, Redbox Entertainment Inc, sells Telos Corp, Avid Technology Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Everi Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $830 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 487,853 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.46% Solo Brands Inc (DTC) - 3,924,399 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) - 2,842,647 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.77% Stride Inc (LRN) - 1,734,940 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 1,405,284 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Solo Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 3,924,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 406,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Redbox Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,813,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Nerdwallet Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $28.3, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,283,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,948,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Disruptive Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $182.09, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 487,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in RumbleON Inc by 122.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 985,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 113.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 2,480,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,701,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,714,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 619,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Avid Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $4.66.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.