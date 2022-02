Natixis Buys Meta Platforms Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis. As of 2021Q4, Natixis owns 1203 stocks with a total value of $29.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NATIXIS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/natixis/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,550,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,364,472 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 369,741 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,550,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,329,644 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.61%

Natixis initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 786,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 420,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,179,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 619,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,020,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 143.45%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $213.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,265,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 284.26%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 539,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2717.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 219,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,259,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 186.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,841,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 177.77%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.165200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 635,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Natixis sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Natixis sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Natixis sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

Natixis sold out a holding in DiDi Global Inc. The sale prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Natixis sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.