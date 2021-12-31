Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: IXUS, VGSH, FLDR, BIL, IVW, PDI, IEF, SPIB, ISRG, SPTL, BNDX, K, HTRB, OSK, TSM, VPU, VRTX, SEDG, STX, BMRN, JMBS, ESML, FAST, DTE, CRWD, RCAT,

Towson, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Securities Llc. As of 2021Q4, Founders Financial Securities Llc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 575,086 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 924,039 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 391,341 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 381,242 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.39% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 312,220 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 108,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.978600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 75,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 381,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 161.88%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.114800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 408.01%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 486.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $83.8 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.