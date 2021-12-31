Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Select Energy Services Inc, Horizon Global Corp, Sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Amplify Energy Corp

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Select Energy Services Inc, Horizon Global Corp, sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity National Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+national+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
  1. Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 5,775,598 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio.
  2. Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 50,000,000 shares, 16.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alight Inc (ALIT) - 15,000,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 104,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Global Corp (HZN)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $1.31 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $1.89.



