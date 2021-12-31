FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Medtronic PLC, Tesla Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Schlumberger, sells VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Medtronic PLC, Tesla Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Callaway Golf Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1211 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,862 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,668 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Invesco S P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 62,132 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 112,555 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Invesco S P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 111,681 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 73,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 311.70%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 4715.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 50,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 182.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.19 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Plains Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $14.39.