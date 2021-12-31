FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Medtronic PLC, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: MDYV, SMTC, SSYS, NTR, ALKS, PERI, ARCB, APA, BANC, BHC, TBBK, CHPT, CHPT, BACPL.PFD, FBND, IWV, RWJ, AZZ, CLF, KLAC, SPNS, VIR, PRNT, ALK, DDS, EXR, KEY, MTH, SGMS, CUBE, WHR, CROX, VET, CLSK, TEAM, AA, ROKU, FTCI, IYW, PFXF, TLH, AMSC, AGEN, BLFS, BMRN, BWA, CVM, CP, CTRN, CCI, DLR, DSS, SSP, EGO, FNF, HAIN, KLIC, LGF.B, NBR, DS, PBH, O, BB, TOL, TM, ANTM, IDEX, PRTK, DNP, QRTEA, EXG, BBDC, APPS, COCP, DISCK, ABUS, DMAC, CCXI, AOSL, VC, ICPT, FWONA, KNOP, TRMD, GLYC, TRVN, CARA, NLTX, MDWD, ZEN, FWONK, LTRPA, LBRDA, KRNT, EVH, AXSM, LSXMA, LSXMK, FLGT, IIPR, HWM, IFRX, APLS, COGT, UBX, APTX, GRTS, ETTX, AVTR, FVRR, DDOG, MNPR, ARNC, OPEN, LOTZ, CPNG, BRPM, ME, ABOS, ENSC, MITQ, PYCR, LCID, ONL, VCSA, NU, ARKQ, FXD, MSOS, PEJ, SMMD, SUSL,
- Added Positions: CRM, AMZN, TIP, SLB, ITOT, BMY, IVV, ISTB, VIG, DDD, NFLX, DES, VMW, BAC, FPE, FTSL, DHS, ASIX, ABBV, RSP, HD, AAPL, CSCO, DTH, ESGU, IJR, VOE, F, DEM, AMAT, CMCSA, DELL, MINT, STIP, VBR, CIEN, EFG, IEFA, IXUS, LDUR, VTV, VYM, VZ, WMB, AVGO, ENVA, BHF, SPYD, USMV, SCHW, CVX, PEP, BERY, DSKE, CRSP, UBER, FALN, IAU, ABT, CVS, DUK, IPG, NUE, SO, SBUX, TMO, EBAY, TDOC, SPCE, ATRI, ENB, ETD, GOOGL, HON, MRVL, MPW, NATI, PG, SSB, TGT, USB, UPS, SSTK, CGC, WRAP, BSCP, FTSM, IBDR, IXN, VGSH, Y, AIG, AMT, CBRE, CNC, CL, GLW, COST, DHI, FCX, GSK, EQC, HPQ, JNJ, JCI, LTC, LMT, NDAQ, NYT, PAYX, PFE, RHI, SRE, LUV, TRV, TJX, TTEC, TTE, USPH, UNH, GWW, WFC, FBHS, PYPL, SOFI, SOFI, DTM, BSCN, DGRE, EFA, IGRO, IUSB, IWF, JNK, JPST, LQD, VOO, XLF, VCEL, AEM, AMP, ADM, ATRC, BIDU, BLK, CNI, CCL, CNP, FIS, CI, CLX, CMCO, CAG, CS, DISCA, EPD, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, FMBI, GD, HAL, HIG, HAS, KR, LRCX, LOGI, LOW, MNKD, MAR, MCD, SPGI, MET, MSI, NVO, PPL, PDCO, LIN, PGR, PUK, QDEL, RF, RGEN, RDS.A, SAIA, SASR, TSN, KMPR, VRNT, WPC, WY, TOWN, FFA, MA, AVXL, ETY, AVAV, DAL, BGS, GM, AMCX, CPRI, GWRE, ALSN, GMED, RNG, AAL, QTWO, PAYC, SYF, YTRA, CALA, FRPT, LBRDK, SOS, SMAR, AVLR, OTIS, RIDE, ABNB, FORG, ARKK, EMB, MJ, PFF, QQQ, TLT, VB, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, MDT, TSLA, JMST, ELY, IDV, SQ, IGSB, EEM, AMD, UCBI, MBB, LITE, NOK, BUD, T, ENS, REGN, FSLR, BBN, NOW, ESGE, GOVT, IBDN, LMBS, BLDR, DFS, NVDA, DIS, GOOG, PLTR, MTUM, MMM, BA, GTLS, IXG, PGX, RPG, SWKS, WMT, PANW, XP, HIMS, EEMV, PGF, ASML, XOM, NEE, JPM, SFNC, SON, GLRE, NTLA, IBDP, IBDS, RPV, VLUE, ATVI, CAH, DIOD, D, EL, GS, JACK, JLL, MSFT, NEM, PAAS, STL, QCOM, WPM, SYK, CYRX, FB, APAM, CC, MRNA, EFV, HDV, IBDQ, IYE, TFLO, VRP, ACN, AXP, AMSWA, GOLD, BRK.B, BXP, BSX, CDNS, C, KO, COP, EOG, GILD, IBM, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, SJM, KAI, LAZ, MS, NKE, NVS, TSM, VMI, WWD, RDS.B, MWA, BX, FNV, V, LEA, TRNO, MARA, CONE, TACO, BABA, SHOP, GH, JMIA, CRWD, BSV, COMT, DVY, IEMG, IJH, KRE, SCHG, SCHV, SLV, TAN, VCSH, VGIT, MO, BHP, BP, BBVA, ITUB, BAX, BBY, CTS, COF, CERN, CGNX, CTSH, INGR, BAP, EXP, EMN, ECL, ERIC, EXC, FDX, GPN, ITGR, HDB, HP, HSKA, ING, ITT, ICE, MDLZ, MKSI, MRK, MOH, MPWR, VTRS, PENN, PHG, PII, ROLL, RELX, ROP, SNY, SNPS, TU, TREX, UGI, WAB, WM, WLL, YUM, VNDA, CVLT, JAZZ, MSCI, FERG, PM, TAK, KL, CUBI, NSTG, VEEV, EGRX, HQY, CFG, JYNT, PGRE, SHAK, NTRA, PJT, PI, BVS, TTD, EVBG, YUMC, CHX, PSN, IAA, SPT, DKNG, VNT, RBLX, GENI, OGN, TASK, DH, SLVM, KD, AOR, ARKG, BNDX, BSCO, BSCQ, IDEV, IVW, IWD, IWS, PBP, RDIV, SPHD, SPY, SRVR, VCR, VDC, VDE, VFH, VGT, VHT, VPU, VSS, VTI, XLI,
- Sold Out: SNAP, BSCL, CURLF, CG, APO, AYRWF, GPP, LORL, NXPI, WKEY, BIL, IBDM, PCYO, BSJL, UUUU, MOS, ACHC, COR, FTRP, ACTG, HBI, CMP, HCSG, JOUT, KAMN, NEP, ABB, STZ, TBT, CTEC, IBTA, DWM, FLRN, VIPS, HYG, MLM, XLB, DIDI, BODY, JXN, XSW, ACWV, HYLB, KBE, LTPZ, ANGL, FUTY, ONLN, VNLA, BUZZ, SPTL, HYDB, GLDM, CHGG, CPB, ASRT, HRC, IMGN, KSU, PBR, SAFM, STMP, PRTS, MELI, VUZI, VER, TKAT, DNUT, AMC, MGNI, DNOW, ACB, BOX, TCMD, LOMA, BAND, EOLS, BIGC, SGFY, DOCS,
For the details of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fintrust+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,862 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,668 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Invesco S P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 62,132 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 112,555 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Invesco S P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 111,681 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 73,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stratasys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 311.70%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 4715.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 50,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 182.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.19 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $9.77.Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Plains Partners LP. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $14.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying