INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) securities between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021,inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fennec investors have until April 11, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Fennec investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On November 29, 2021, before the market opened, Fennec issued a press release announcing that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its resubmitted PEDMARK New Drug Application (“NDA”). Specifically, Fennec stated that the FDA had indicated that, “following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.”

On this news, Fennec’s stock fell $4.86, or 50.4%, to close at $4.78 per share on November 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA; (3) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted PEDMARK NDA were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Fennec securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005450/en/