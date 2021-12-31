Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Continuum Advisory, LLC Buys First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Investment company Continuum Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FD during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continuum Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Continuum Advisory, LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Continuum Advisory, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,340 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (TIPX) - 1,035,354 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 71,244 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
  4. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 75,569 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,399 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
New Purchase: First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E (FCVT)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The purchase prices were between $39.66 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $41.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 177,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 46,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Continuum Advisory, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TIPX)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,035,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 320.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 62,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 295.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)

Continuum Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 105,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: DBX ETF TRUST (DBEU)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.

Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Continuum Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Reduced: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.09%. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 23,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.17%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 5,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 37.59%. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 4,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.04%. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 1,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8%. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $148.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 2,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Continuum Advisory, LLC reduced to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 20.62%. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Continuum Advisory, LLC still held 2,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.



