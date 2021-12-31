Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BMY,

BMY, Added Positions: WM, CRL, AVGO, DAL, TIP, FPE, PANW, MS, BX, FMB, CVX, DIS, CFG, AWK, AMZN, VZ, PM, SLQD, LMT, PEP, NKE, AMD, GOOGL, XOM, NEE, PNC, SBUX, SCHD,

WM, CRL, AVGO, DAL, TIP, FPE, PANW, MS, BX, FMB, CVX, DIS, CFG, AWK, AMZN, VZ, PM, SLQD, LMT, PEP, NKE, AMD, GOOGL, XOM, NEE, PNC, SBUX, SCHD, Reduced Positions: WMT, MDT, TSM, ALB, LOW, TEX, VB, BAC, LOTZ,

WMT, MDT, TSM, ALB, LOW, TEX, VB, BAC, LOTZ, Sold Out: KD,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Waste Management Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wills Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wills Financial Group, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,777 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,543 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,816 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,157 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) - 156,689 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 126.46%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 262.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.765800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wills Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.