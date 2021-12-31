Wills Financial Group, Inc. Buys Waste Management Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BMY,
- Added Positions: WM, CRL, AVGO, DAL, TIP, FPE, PANW, MS, BX, FMB, CVX, DIS, CFG, AWK, AMZN, VZ, PM, SLQD, LMT, PEP, NKE, AMD, GOOGL, XOM, NEE, PNC, SBUX, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, MDT, TSM, ALB, LOW, TEX, VB, BAC, LOTZ,
- Sold Out: KD,
For the details of Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wills+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wills Financial Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,777 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,543 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 45,816 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,157 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) - 156,689 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Wills Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 126.46%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 262.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.765800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Wills Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wills Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wills Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wills Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying