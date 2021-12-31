Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Fastenal Co, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Fastenal Co, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Amphenol Corp, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,025 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,180 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,355 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Aon PLC (AON) - 45,421 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 38,195 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $222.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $264.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 1098.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 518.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 64,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 515.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 145,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 68,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.