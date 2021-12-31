Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Fastenal Co, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sells Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, SSD, AAP, DRI, FBHS, WSO, PH, WEC, XFLT, FINS, THFF, EMR, AMP, SUSA, INTU, ETHO, NICE, ICLN, ABBV, EFA, ETSY, MELI, HEI.A, SNY, MLM, NTAP, IYE, DCI, TMDI, FITB,
- Added Positions: FAST, PYPL, EFG, EFV, MDT, TSM, GAB, ASML, USA, MMM, LIN, TEL, DEO, ALC, SPY, NVO, CRH, FISV, JNJ, MMS, TTEC, TEAM, DOX, TRI, LDOS, V, FB, HON, TGT, ESGE, BRK.B, GIS, MSFT, SLB, SYK, TXRH, TTC, ESTC, IAU, AMZN, BAX, KO, DUK, ESE, FICO, ORCL, PFE, PG, SAP, UPS, UNH, XEL, GOF, FBND, AMGN, CAT, CHKP, CSGP, CMCSA, D, FE, ROCK, JPM, LAMR, LMT, MKTX, MCO, NOC, SBUX, TXN, USB, VZ, BRK.A, MSCI, IXN, AAPL, BHP, BBVA, BDX, BLK, CCMP, CNP, COLM, CMP, DE, EXPD, XOM, FMX, GPC, HD, INTC, JKHY, MCD, MU, TLK, RIO, UL, WFC, RDS.B, HBI, IBKR, VRSK, PRI, PRLB, SRC, TRU, SE, IXG, ACN, ADBE, APD, ANSS, ADSK, TFC, BF.B, CNC, CTAS, CSCO, ABEV, CPRT, FDS, HDB, IBN, ISRG, ROL, POOL, CRM, TYL, DIS, HYT, YNDX, VEEV, PAYC, FSV, NOBL, SAN, KMX, SCHW, LEN, OMCL, VMM, GWRE, WIX, LBRDK, NTRA, DELL, GLD, QQQ, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: CHIQ, TTEK, KEYS, APH, FRC, SHW, ROP, EWA, EWC, FLGB, EWD, EWG, EWN, FLJP, EWP, EWL, EWI, EWQ, EWS, EWO, EWH, ENZL, EWW, EPOL, KLAC, IVV, VWO, EIDO, CSL, TSCO, BIL, BRO, FLBR, PKI, MMC, JBHT, AON, AJG, IWP, FWRD, ULTA, ICLR, GOOG, G, ABT, YYY, ITUB, CACC, KKR, VMW, FCN, ICE, UNP, ASAI, MORN, ORLY, DPZ, GE, LYV, MKL, MTD, MCHP, NVDA, PEP, SBAC, MTN, VMC, TDG, HLT, BABA, BKI,
- Sold Out: VOO, DISH, DSL, KBWD, EWY, IGR, THD, VTV, INDA, EPHE, CASY, VUG, TIP, FTC, SCHV, EWT, ENB, BOND, SPT, STNE, SMIN, CZR, MAR, CTXS, GRUB, ET,
For the details of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marks+group+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 704,025 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,180 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 27,355 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 45,421 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 38,195 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $222.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 33,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $264.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 1098.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 57,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 518.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 64,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 515.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 145,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 68,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08.Sold Out: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $20.36.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Marks Group Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.13.
