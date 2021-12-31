Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC Buys LegalZoom.com Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

New Purchases: LZ, CNRG, SRLN, XLK, DLR, RTX, REXR, WSC, SPG, EL, TRV, EW, EFA, QRTEA, QCOM, GDRX, VTIP, ALLY, APD, NOW, GDXJ, CCI, TGT, LSI, GDX, IQLT, EEM, MO, DRH, DEO, ZTS, TSM, ABBV, AVGO, TCPC, FAST, VGK, IYC, ANNX, AIRC, KMF, CMRX, ET, PRQR, AFMD, LPTX, OCUL, NRZ, IMMP, AGEN, CRVS,

LZ, CNRG, SRLN, XLK, DLR, RTX, REXR, WSC, SPG, EL, TRV, EW, EFA, QRTEA, QCOM, GDRX, VTIP, ALLY, APD, NOW, GDXJ, CCI, TGT, LSI, GDX, IQLT, EEM, MO, DRH, DEO, ZTS, TSM, ABBV, AVGO, TCPC, FAST, VGK, IYC, ANNX, AIRC, KMF, CMRX, ET, PRQR, AFMD, LPTX, OCUL, NRZ, IMMP, AGEN, CRVS, Added Positions: UPST, DKNG, VNLA, SKLZ, VNQ, PANW, BRK.B, LOW, JPM, IWD, AMZN, SUI, SBAC, PFE, BAC, XOM, V, BGT, O, SUMO, RBLX, KIM, MCD, GS, KO, SO, CRM, HON, ISRG, EQIX, GOOG, TSLX, ARCC, GSBD, PYPL, PCSA, PLD, TTD, OKTA, CGBD, LYFT, DOW, ORCC, BLK, AINV, ADP, UPS, DRI, CMCSA, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, PGR, PSEC, TXN, MRCC, MA, HTGC, BBDC, MAIN, OCSL, SLRC, GBDC, NMFC, BMY,

UPST, DKNG, VNLA, SKLZ, VNQ, PANW, BRK.B, LOW, JPM, IWD, AMZN, SUI, SBAC, PFE, BAC, XOM, V, BGT, O, SUMO, RBLX, KIM, MCD, GS, KO, SO, CRM, HON, ISRG, EQIX, GOOG, TSLX, ARCC, GSBD, PYPL, PCSA, PLD, TTD, OKTA, CGBD, LYFT, DOW, ORCC, BLK, AINV, ADP, UPS, DRI, CMCSA, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, PGR, PSEC, TXN, MRCC, MA, HTGC, BBDC, MAIN, OCSL, SLRC, GBDC, NMFC, BMY, Reduced Positions: VZ, BGB, FPL, ICLN, IAU, BSL, FEN, LGF.B, KRON, ARKK, ARES, NSL, INTC, FRT, XBI, FSK, MSFT, FB, INVH, GLW, MMM, T, KEYS, QUAL, AVB, CPT, CVX, DRE, PNC, MSI, UDR, KLAC, ADBE, DHR, LLY, WELL, INTU, NVDA, PSA, SYY, TMO, WFC, WBA, WMT,

VZ, BGB, FPL, ICLN, IAU, BSL, FEN, LGF.B, KRON, ARKK, ARES, NSL, INTC, FRT, XBI, FSK, MSFT, FB, INVH, GLW, MMM, T, KEYS, QUAL, AVB, CPT, CVX, DRE, PNC, MSI, UDR, KLAC, ADBE, DHR, LLY, WELL, INTU, NVDA, PSA, SYY, TMO, WFC, WBA, WMT, Sold Out: CLDR, IWN, FR, VICI, VTR, SITC, PINS, APLE, KRC, CONE, BABA, PDM, SQ, PEB, MDT, AMT, BITF, KD, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LegalZoom.com Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Kronos Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+bridge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) - 2,937,718 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) - 3,128,404 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 2,607,038 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 1,467,567 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 389,813 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 2,937,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $111.92, with an estimated average price of $99.94. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 255.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.645200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 264.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 160.88%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.