Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC Buys LegalZoom.com Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

- New Purchases: LZ, CNRG, SRLN, XLK, DLR, RTX, REXR, WSC, SPG, EL, TRV, EW, EFA, QRTEA, QCOM, GDRX, VTIP, ALLY, APD, NOW, GDXJ, CCI, TGT, LSI, GDX, IQLT, EEM, MO, DRH, DEO, ZTS, TSM, ABBV, AVGO, TCPC, FAST, VGK, IYC, ANNX, AIRC, KMF, CMRX, ET, PRQR, AFMD, LPTX, OCUL, NRZ, IMMP, AGEN, CRVS,
- Added Positions: UPST, DKNG, VNLA, SKLZ, VNQ, PANW, BRK.B, LOW, JPM, IWD, AMZN, SUI, SBAC, PFE, BAC, XOM, V, BGT, O, SUMO, RBLX, KIM, MCD, GS, KO, SO, CRM, HON, ISRG, EQIX, GOOG, TSLX, ARCC, GSBD, PYPL, PCSA, PLD, TTD, OKTA, CGBD, LYFT, DOW, ORCC, BLK, AINV, ADP, UPS, DRI, CMCSA, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PAYX, PGR, PSEC, TXN, MRCC, MA, HTGC, BBDC, MAIN, OCSL, SLRC, GBDC, NMFC, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, BGB, FPL, ICLN, IAU, BSL, FEN, LGF.B, KRON, ARKK, ARES, NSL, INTC, FRT, XBI, FSK, MSFT, FB, INVH, GLW, MMM, T, KEYS, QUAL, AVB, CPT, CVX, DRE, PNC, MSI, UDR, KLAC, ADBE, DHR, LLY, WELL, INTU, NVDA, PSA, SYY, TMO, WFC, WBA, WMT,
- Sold Out: CLDR, IWN, FR, VICI, VTR, SITC, PINS, APLE, KRC, CONE, BABA, PDM, SQ, PEB, MDT, AMT, BITF, KD, ONL,
For the details of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+bridge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC
- LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) - 2,937,718 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) - 3,128,404 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 2,607,038 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 1,467,567 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 389,813 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 2,937,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $111.92, with an estimated average price of $99.94. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (SRLN)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.284000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 255.88%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.645200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 35,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skillz Inc by 264.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 160.88%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $103.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC keeps buying