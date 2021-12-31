SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Phillips 66, The AES Corp, Stem Inc, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp

- New Purchases: AES, HFC, EQT, NOG, ERF, VET, ARRY, DD, NOV, CVI, ETRN, PUMP, APA, NI, CDEV, XPDBU, CRC, OAS, NETI, DAR, DRQ, CTRA,
- Added Positions: PSX, STEM, LICY, NEX, BG, TS, GTLS, FTI, LFG, IEA, TRGP, DK, CHK, NESR, AVNT, DCRN, PDOT, OII, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: WLL, DVN, COP, MRO, CF, MTDR, AR, WLK, PDCE, FANG, OLN, CHX, HAL, MTZ, OVV, HUN, LNG, SM, DTM, SPAQ, SPAQ, PWR, HYZN, GNRC,
- Sold Out: MPC, SU, MDU, MGY, VEI, XPDI, PBF, DCRC, RDS.B, VLTA,
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 635,004 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.84%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 726,093 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- Tenaris SA (TS) - 1,527,004 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 318,630 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.02%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 266,060 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 769,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 471,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 619,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.302500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 468,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 867,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 665,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 208.84%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 635,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stem Inc (STEM)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Stem Inc by 423.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,082,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp by 79.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,163,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc by 237.57%. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,779,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 318,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenaris SA (TS)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,527,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86.Sold Out: (VEI)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDI)
SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83.
