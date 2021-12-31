SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Phillips 66, The AES Corp, Stem Inc, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp

New Purchases: AES, HFC, EQT, NOG, ERF, VET, ARRY, DD, NOV, CVI, ETRN, PUMP, APA, NI, CDEV, XPDBU, CRC, OAS, NETI, DAR, DRQ, CTRA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66, The AES Corp, Stem Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, EQT Corp, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SIR Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, SIR Capital Management, L.P. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Phillips 66 (PSX) - 635,004 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.84% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 726,093 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Tenaris SA (TS) - 1,527,004 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 318,630 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.02% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 266,060 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 769,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 471,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 619,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.302500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 468,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Enerplus Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 867,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 665,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 208.84%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 635,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Stem Inc by 423.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,082,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp by 79.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,163,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc by 237.57%. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $5.07, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,779,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 318,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,527,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83.