Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, MPLX LP, Oi SA

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, UDR Inc, Public Storage, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, MPLX LP, Oi SA, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owns 615 stocks with a total value of $25.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 130,336,513 shares, 30.77% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 68,749,416 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 44,813,835 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 26,279,715 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 63,828,253 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,082,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,616,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $352.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,518,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 194,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 284,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 108.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,603,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.263000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,264,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 93.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,695,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 170.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,102,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 448,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,025,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $0.59 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.