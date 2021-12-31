Permanens Capital L.P. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Toast Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp

New Purchases: QUAL, TOST, EW, NEEPQ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Toast Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Forward Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permanens Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Permanens Capital L.P. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 1,025,226 shares, 23.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 324,098 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 915,701 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% ISHARES TRUST (HEZU) - 1,945,517 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% WISDOMTREE TRUST (DXJ) - 460,831 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 56,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.809400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,025,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 190,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Forward Air Corp. The sale prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89.

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.