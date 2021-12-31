Permanens Capital L.P. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Toast Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp

- New Purchases: QUAL, TOST, EW, NEEPQ,
- Added Positions: VTV, VUG, HEZU, HEDJ, DXJ, IAU, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, SPYV, SPYG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TGT, UBER, SUSA, HD,
- Sold Out: ATVI, FWRD, JNJ,
For the details of Permanens Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permanens+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Permanens Capital L.P.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 1,025,226 shares, 23.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 324,098 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
- WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 915,701 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- ISHARES TRUST (HEZU) - 1,945,517 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- WISDOMTREE TRUST (DXJ) - 460,831 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 56,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.809400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,025,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 190,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Forward Air Corp. The sale prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Permanens Capital L.P.. Also check out:
1. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Permanens Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Permanens Capital L.P. keeps buying