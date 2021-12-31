Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Permanens Capital L.P. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Toast Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Permanens Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Toast Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Target Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Forward Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permanens Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Permanens Capital L.P. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Permanens Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permanens+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Permanens Capital L.P.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 1,025,226 shares, 23.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 324,098 shares, 16.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
  3. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 915,701 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (HEZU) - 1,945,517 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  5. WISDOMTREE TRUST (DXJ) - 460,831 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.63%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 56,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $22.809400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,025,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 190,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Forward Air Corp. The sale prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Permanens Capital L.P.. Also check out:

1. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Permanens Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Permanens Capital L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus