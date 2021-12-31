Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Intersect Capital LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, HP Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Intersect Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, HP Inc, ASML Holding NV, Domino's Pizza Inc, Gartner Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Intersect Capital LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intersect Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intersect+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intersect Capital LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 175,966 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.9%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,848 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.29%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,799 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.51%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 500,490 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,604 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $431.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.182700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in City Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $132.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $124.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 276.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 79.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 79.23%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $298.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $662.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sold Out: (RDS.B)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intersect Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Intersect Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intersect Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intersect Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intersect Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus