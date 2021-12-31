Intersect Capital LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, HP Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: DPZ, HI, KEY, CIO, ABB, RHI, DGX, FCX, NOC, TPR, DDS, KLAC, JBL, DVN, OC, SFM, BXC, XRX, AZO, ANTM, PCH, CIM, MOV, JEF, GM, NXPI, EPAM, TFC, APA, ATVI, PDM, CB, MPC, APTV, VRTV, ASIX, USNA, VICI, TRMB, TM, STE, ABC, ARCB, AVT, CL, CCI, ECPG, GSK, INFY, IMKTA, MAA, MLI, NTAP, PH, PAYX, PGR, RSG, XPER, NWG, FSP, VALE, EAF, SXC, TKC,

San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, HP Inc, ASML Holding NV, Domino's Pizza Inc, Gartner Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Intersect Capital LLC owns 427 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 175,966 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,848 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,799 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.51% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 500,490 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,604 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $431.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.182700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in City Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $132.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $124.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 276.27%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 79.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 79.23%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $298.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 235,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $662.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.