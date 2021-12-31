Veritable, L.P. Buys Comcast Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF,

New Purchases: NNN, SABS, PRGO, AXTA, KRBN, BLOK, KSS, LSI, MRUS, SBNY, PANW, PEN, PCH, PHM, REXR, RGLD, IRM, SCHN, FXF, AOS, SON, SNV, TTWO, TTD, UNM, VLY, VVV, VRT, WSO, WDC, WOLF, DDOG, AEIS, ACGL, AZPN, BMI, BEPC, BURL, CBT, CPRI, CSL, CNP, CWEN, CNTX, CNTX, CNM, COUP, TAN, XRAY, ENS, EPAM, ESE, RACE, FHN, FR, FELE, FCN, HUBB, IAC, IEX, ABB,

NNN, SABS, PRGO, AXTA, KRBN, BLOK, KSS, LSI, MRUS, SBNY, PANW, PEN, PCH, PHM, REXR, RGLD, IRM, SCHN, FXF, AOS, SON, SNV, TTWO, TTD, UNM, VLY, VVV, VRT, WSO, WDC, WOLF, DDOG, AEIS, ACGL, AZPN, BMI, BEPC, BURL, CBT, CPRI, CSL, CNP, CWEN, CNTX, CNTX, CNM, COUP, TAN, XRAY, ENS, EPAM, ESE, RACE, FHN, FR, FELE, FCN, HUBB, IAC, IEX, ABB, Added Positions: CMCSA, VOO, SCHD, VYM, VTV, IWM, DTD, BRK.B, EFV, VBR, VCSH, ABT, ABBV, ADP, BLK, AVGO, CP, CSCO, GM, HD, MRK, NEM, NRK, NAN, PEP, PFE, GLD, SPMD, TSLA, VYMI, VSGX, ESGV, MMM, AES, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, AA, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ATUS, AEE, AEO, AWK, AME, ADI, ANSS, APO, APTV, ADM, ARCC, T, ATH, TEAM, ATO, AVB, BKR, WRB, BIIB, BX, BSX, BAM, BEP, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, CAH, CAT, CNC, CERN, CF, LNG, CVX, CI, CFG, CTXS, CLF, CLX, CME, CMS, KO, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, GLW, CTRA, CSX, CFR, DHI, DXCM, DLR, DFAX, DISCA, DG, DLTR, DOW, DTE, DUK, DD, EWBC, EIX, EW, ENPH, EVA, EQR, ESS, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FIS, FITB, FSLR, FIF, FE, FISV, F, FTNT, FBHS, BEN, FCX, IT, GIS, THRM, GPC, GILD, GPN, RNRG, GL, GS, GPK, GXO, HAL, HBI, HASI, HOG, HCA, HXL, HLT, HFC, HOLX, HPQ, HUBS, HUM, JBHT, HBAN, ITW, IR, IQV, IAU, EFG, HYG, IWO, JCI, JLL, K, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KIM, KMI, KKR, KHC, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LBRDK, LGF.B, LAD, LFUS, LYV, LKQ, LMT, LULU, MNDT, MPC, MRVI, MLM, MRVL, MASI, MTCH, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MDLZ, MOS, MSCI, MYRG, NDAQ, NSA, NWSA, NEE, NEP, NTRS, NOC, NUSC, NQP, NBB, NVR, NXPI, OXY, ODFL, OMC, ON, OKE, OTIS, PCAR, PKG, PH, PEI, PXD, PNC, POWI, PPG, PPL, TROW, PFG, PLD, PSA, PEG, RJF, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, RBLX, ROK, ROP, SCHW, XLC, XLRE, NOW, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SEDG, SO, JNK, SPLG, SLY, SPLK, SSNC, SWK, SIVB, TEL, TDY, TPX, TER, TXT, TJX, TMUS, TRMB, OLED, URBN, VFC, VLO, SMOG, VUG, VEU, VCIT, VONG, VONV, VTWO, VDE, VTR, VRSN, VIAC, WFC, WELL, WU, WHR, WTW, WWD, XELB, XPO, ZBRA, ZION, ZNGA,

CMCSA, VOO, SCHD, VYM, VTV, IWM, DTD, BRK.B, EFV, VBR, VCSH, ABT, ABBV, ADP, BLK, AVGO, CP, CSCO, GM, HD, MRK, NEM, NRK, NAN, PEP, PFE, GLD, SPMD, TSLA, VYMI, VSGX, ESGV, MMM, AES, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, AA, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ATUS, AEE, AEO, AWK, AME, ADI, ANSS, APO, APTV, ADM, ARCC, T, ATH, TEAM, ATO, AVB, BKR, WRB, BIIB, BX, BSX, BAM, BEP, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, CAH, CAT, CNC, CERN, CF, LNG, CVX, CI, CFG, CTXS, CLF, CLX, CME, CMS, KO, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, GLW, CTRA, CSX, CFR, DHI, DXCM, DLR, DFAX, DISCA, DG, DLTR, DOW, DTE, DUK, DD, EWBC, EIX, EW, ENPH, EVA, EQR, ESS, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FICO, FAST, FDX, FNF, FIS, FITB, FSLR, FIF, FE, FISV, F, FTNT, FBHS, BEN, FCX, IT, GIS, THRM, GPC, GILD, GPN, RNRG, GL, GS, GPK, GXO, HAL, HBI, HASI, HOG, HCA, HXL, HLT, HFC, HOLX, HPQ, HUBS, HUM, JBHT, HBAN, ITW, IR, IQV, IAU, EFG, HYG, IWO, JCI, JLL, K, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KIM, KMI, KKR, KHC, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LBRDK, LGF.B, LAD, LFUS, LYV, LKQ, LMT, LULU, MNDT, MPC, MRVI, MLM, MRVL, MASI, MTCH, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MDLZ, MOS, MSCI, MYRG, NDAQ, NSA, NWSA, NEE, NEP, NTRS, NOC, NUSC, NQP, NBB, NVR, NXPI, OXY, ODFL, OMC, ON, OKE, OTIS, PCAR, PKG, PH, PEI, PXD, PNC, POWI, PPG, PPL, TROW, PFG, PLD, PSA, PEG, RJF, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, RBLX, ROK, ROP, SCHW, XLC, XLRE, NOW, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SEDG, SO, JNK, SPLG, SLY, SPLK, SSNC, SWK, SIVB, TEL, TDY, TPX, TER, TXT, TJX, TMUS, TRMB, OLED, URBN, VFC, VLO, SMOG, VUG, VEU, VCIT, VONG, VONV, VTWO, VDE, VTR, VRSN, VIAC, WFC, WELL, WU, WHR, WTW, WWD, XELB, XPO, ZBRA, ZION, ZNGA, Reduced Positions: SPY, VTIP, STIP, QQQ, IWN, GOOGL, ATVI, GOOG, MO, AMGN, C, CMI, GD, GDDY, IBM, IVE, AMJ, MAR, MA, MRNA, PM, XLP, XLK, UL, VPU, VZ, ABMD, ACN, ADBE, AAP, WMS, ACM, A, BABA, DOX, AIG, APH, AM, ANTM, AON, ARES, ANET, ARKG, ASML, AZN, AVY, AZTA, BLL, GOLD, BBY, BTT, SQ, BA, BKNG, BP, BCO, BRO, BWXT, CCJ, CANG, CDK, CDW, CDAY, CRL, CMG, CB, CINF, CTAS, CLVT, CCEP, COP, CPRT, CSGP, CCI, DVA, DAL, DVN, FANG, DFAS, EA, EMR, ENB, ET, ENTG, EPD, ETSY, EVBG, EXAS, XOM, FDS, FRC, QQEW, FMC, FTV, GRMN, GE, GSK, GBDC, GDYN, HAS, HSY, HES, HZNP, HRL, IIVI, INTC, ICE, IP, ICF, IEFA, IUSV, IXP, IXC, LQD, PFF, IJK, J, LW, EL, LDOS, LMND, LBTYK, MTB, MAS, MKC, MPW, MELI, FB, MGP, MDB, MNST, MORN, NATI, NICE, NVS, NVAX, NRG, OGN, PAYX, PYPL, PKI, PSX, POOL, PSTG, QRVO, PWR, RTX, RNR, RGEN, RCL, RDS.A, RPM, SPGI, SAIA, SBAC, SE, STX, SCI, SKY, LUV, RWR, SPYD, STT, SCS, STE, SYK, SYF, SYY, TRP, TXN, TOL, BLD, TTC, TSCO, TDG, TRU, TREX, TFC, TWTR, UBER, ULTA, UHS, GDX, BND, VOT, VOE, VB, VWO, VGK, VTEB, VONE, VOX, VCR, VRRM, VERX, VRTX, VTRS, V, WBA, WAT, WEC, WY, UP, WMB, WSM, WDAY, XEL, XYL, YUMC, ZBH, ZTS,

SPY, VTIP, STIP, QQQ, IWN, GOOGL, ATVI, GOOG, MO, AMGN, C, CMI, GD, GDDY, IBM, IVE, AMJ, MAR, MA, MRNA, PM, XLP, XLK, UL, VPU, VZ, ABMD, ACN, ADBE, AAP, WMS, ACM, A, BABA, DOX, AIG, APH, AM, ANTM, AON, ARES, ANET, ARKG, ASML, AZN, AVY, AZTA, BLL, GOLD, BBY, BTT, SQ, BA, BKNG, BP, BCO, BRO, BWXT, CCJ, CANG, CDK, CDW, CDAY, CRL, CMG, CB, CINF, CTAS, CLVT, CCEP, COP, CPRT, CSGP, CCI, DVA, DAL, DVN, FANG, DFAS, EA, EMR, ENB, ET, ENTG, EPD, ETSY, EVBG, EXAS, XOM, FDS, FRC, QQEW, FMC, FTV, GRMN, GE, GSK, GBDC, GDYN, HAS, HSY, HES, HZNP, HRL, IIVI, INTC, ICE, IP, ICF, IEFA, IUSV, IXP, IXC, LQD, PFF, IJK, J, LW, EL, LDOS, LMND, LBTYK, MTB, MAS, MKC, MPW, MELI, FB, MGP, MDB, MNST, MORN, NATI, NICE, NVS, NVAX, NRG, OGN, PAYX, PYPL, PKI, PSX, POOL, PSTG, QRVO, PWR, RTX, RNR, RGEN, RCL, RDS.A, RPM, SPGI, SAIA, SBAC, SE, STX, SCI, SKY, LUV, RWR, SPYD, STT, SCS, STE, SYK, SYF, SYY, TRP, TXN, TOL, BLD, TTC, TSCO, TDG, TRU, TREX, TFC, TWTR, UBER, ULTA, UHS, GDX, BND, VOT, VOE, VB, VWO, VGK, VTEB, VONE, VOX, VCR, VRRM, VERX, VRTX, VTRS, V, WBA, WAT, WEC, WY, UP, WMB, WSM, WDAY, XEL, XYL, YUMC, ZBH, ZTS, Sold Out: KSU, ARKF, WEX, BWX, FLT, BETZ, WMG, PHR, VNT, UAL, DELL, DOMO, CLOV, OPTN, FTI, WRK, SLVM, KD, VMW, NVTA, MTN, LEG, ITUB, HRC, HDB, CCL, SCOR, KMPH, HQY, CROX, BIDU, AERI,

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, , WEX Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Veritable, L.P. owns 909 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritable, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritable%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,875,679 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,303,573 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,017,477 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,192,543 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,159,861 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,098,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 197,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 83.04%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 363.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.448600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $28.36.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.41.