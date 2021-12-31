Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Veritable, L.P. Buys Comcast Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF,

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, , WEX Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Veritable, L.P. owns 909 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritable, L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,875,679 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,303,573 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,017,477 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,192,543 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,159,861 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
New Purchase: AMPLIFY ETF TR (BLOK)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in AMPLIFY ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (SABS)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,098,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 197,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 143.34%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 83.04%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 71,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 363.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.448600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92.

Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BWX)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $28.36.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Sold Out: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.41.



