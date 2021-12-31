Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: MSFT, NVDA, HD, ON, ADBE,

MSFT, NVDA, HD, ON, ADBE, Added Positions: UBER, WSC, MA, SPGI, CRM,

UBER, WSC, MA, SPGI, CRM, Reduced Positions: LAD, PYPL, IAC, AMZN, JBI, JBI, GM, APG, VRT, TMUS, HWM, FB, FOUR, APTV,

LAD, PYPL, IAC, AMZN, JBI, JBI, GM, APG, VRT, TMUS, HWM, FB, FOUR, APTV, Sold Out: NXST, LMACA, PSFE, TOST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, The Home Depot Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Adobe Inc, sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 80,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 215,750 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 31,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,500 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $477.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Toast Inc. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01.