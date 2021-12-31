Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp

Investment company Hickory Lane Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, The Home Depot Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Adobe Inc, sells Nexstar Media Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 80,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 215,750 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 31,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,500 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $477.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.599100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: Toast Inc (TOST)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Toast Inc. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01.



