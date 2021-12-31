SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Motorola Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

New Purchases: MSI, SPSB, OXY, USO, PTLC, EWX, XLV, LIT, JAGG, ESGU, VFC, RIVN, LCID, MP, PTBD, NXPI, WM, VV, MO, UP, CLSK,

Coon Rapids, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Motorola Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, AMERICAN CENTURY E, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SNS Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SNS Financial Group, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $937 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SNS Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sns+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 646,938 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 608,112 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,398,365 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,690 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 478,398 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $220.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 113,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 129,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AMERICAN CENTURY E by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 129,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 75.04%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87.