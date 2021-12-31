SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Motorola Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: MSI, SPSB, OXY, USO, PTLC, EWX, XLV, LIT, JAGG, ESGU, VFC, RIVN, LCID, MP, PTBD, NXPI, WM, VV, MO, UP, CLSK,
- Added Positions: OEF, QUAL, FIXD, BND, BSCO, IEI, SCHF, AVUV, SCHX, SPDW, BIV, SCHB, EFA, HDV, BSCM, VWO, VOE, ATVI, BSCN, SCHD, SUSL, EAGG, SPEM, TSCO, CNRG, BA, VEU, SPSM, MRK, ESML, TXN, SCI, PSK, LOW, JPM, INTC, HD, IWF, NEE, RTX, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, XLE, VT, IWM, DIA, MUB, AAPL, VUG, EEM, MSFT, KOMP, UNP, SO, SCHA, CME, VTI, IWS, IJS, FV, SCHE, SPTM, VNQ, AGGY, AGG, ACWI, UPS, T, TER, MMM, AMD, AMGN, CAG, GLW, COST, ORCL, PCAR, PEG, USB, SBUX, KO, PFE, UNH, APD, AMT, VO, WFC, VB, BMY, SPAB, SHY, SCHW, FTGC, QQQ, XEL, ABBV, CRM, IBM, IVW, IVV, KMB, IJR, MDT,
- Sold Out: BSCL, CZR, SWKS, TRV, VZ, JPIN, GE, MGM, STEM, LUMN, GNRC, DOW, KD,
For the details of SNS Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sns+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SNS Financial Group, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 646,938 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 608,112 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,398,365 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,690 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 478,398 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $220.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $41.8, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 113,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 129,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMERICAN CENTURY E (AVUV)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AMERICAN CENTURY E by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 129,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 75.04%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of SNS Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. SNS Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SNS Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SNS Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SNS Financial Group, LLC keeps buying