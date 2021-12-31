P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys Exelon Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells , Crown Holdings Inc, Box Inc

- New Purchases: EXC, CONE, IAG, VG, ATEK.U, MCFE, FST, AHRNU, CNHI, IVCBU, HUGS, DMYS.U, ACAQ.U, XPDBU, VGII, GVCIU, LCW.U, CPAA, CPAA, GMII, ENTFU, VLRS, TWNT, IS, CMCAU, IOACU, LFACU, LFACU, MTVC.U, FIACU, CCTSU, RCFA.U, JUN.U, SHCAU, SCUA.U, IACC, CNDB.U, TSAT, HUN, RRAC.U, VHNAU, DNAA, FWAC, JUGG, FMIV, ZINGU, DAOOU, PRPC, JOBS, WE, GCP, INTC, ACDI.U, GSEV, ENNV, LGTOU, SBEA, XPDI, RONI, GENI, GIIX, LGAC, VMGAU, JUGGU, LDHA, PL, ACRO, GTPA, ATSPT,
- Added Positions: NUAN, FLOW, ELY, VOD, SJR, TROX, CNDA.U, SVFC, APSG, DCRN, VYGG, FE, DGNU, DNAD, SCLE, IPOD, KVSC, VPCB, DNAB, GTPB, LIVN, ASZ, CIIGU, SNII, SPGS, AAC, LHAA, SCOA, MSDA, IGAC, FRW, DNAC, IPVA, IPVI, VSCO, FCAX, FVT, SLAC, ACII, RMGC, JWSM, OACB, SVFB, PSPC, NDACU, KPLT, APGB.U, COLIU, RXRAU, BLTS, KAHC.U, LCAHU, LCAHU,
- Reduced Positions: CCK, BOX, BBWI, KSS, GXO, IFF, WTW, ATUS, XPO, IPVF, SPAQ, SPAQ, NXU, IPOF, FTAA, MOTV, EJFA, VGII.U, IVAN, ARYD,
- Sold Out: KSU, NGAB, DMYQ, VNE, INOV, HLMN, MDP, MDP, RTPY, TWNT.U, FORE, GIG, LORL, CMLT, GGPI, TPGS, THMA, HCAQ, VPCC, PFDRU, SNII.U, GGPIU, BOWX, HZAC, NLOK, MIR, EUSG, ENNVU, MILE, DGNS, PFDR, FTCV, GNW, FSII, IACB.U, DFPH, IACB, NGCA,
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 3,913,030 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 2,546,421 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 246,936 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 591,201 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,591,200 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 2,546,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 591,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,226,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,212,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 503,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 606.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 706,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 801.42%. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 340,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,286,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,390,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 91.75%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 575,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.Sold Out: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)
P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74.
