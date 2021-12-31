P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp Buys Exelon Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells , Crown Holdings Inc, Box Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exelon Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Iamgold Corp, SPX FLOW Inc, sells , Crown Holdings Inc, Box Inc, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Bath & Body Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp owns 402 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 3,913,030 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 2,546,421 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 246,936 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 591,201 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,591,200 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 2,546,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 591,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,226,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,212,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 503,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 606.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 706,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 801.42%. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 340,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 121.64%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,286,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,390,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 91.75%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 575,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.74.