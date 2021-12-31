2Xideas AG Buys Abcam PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Markel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ABCM, WSC, CRL, WIX, TER, KLAC, COO, SIVB, BFAM,
- Added Positions: STNE, VRSN, IPGP, OLED, ANSS, ST, VRTX, MKC, SPOT, IQV, DLB, AZPN, ICE, KNSL, POOL, EL, SWKS, CLX, MKTX, TW, MTD, MORN, SBUX, FAST, MCO, TRMB, TYL, TRU, RACE, LYV, ULTA, ENTG, PKI, MTCH, ETSY, EA, AXP, ABMD, CSGP, A, NYT, ISRG, INTU, EW, MSCI, ALGN, MASI, MELI, SCI, AVLR, STZ, WSO, VRSK, GGG, JD, FTNT, FDS, CTLT, KMX, DPZ, CYBR, IT, ACWI,
- Reduced Positions: MKL, RMD, GSHD,
- Sold Out: TMO, BKNG, WAB, TCOM,
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 397,659 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 770,998 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- ResMed Inc (RMD) - 382,181 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 243,224 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 156,250 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
2Xideas AG initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 711,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
2Xideas AG initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 383,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
2Xideas AG initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 35,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
2Xideas AG initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 74,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
2Xideas AG initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
2Xideas AG initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $385.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 102.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,115,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $211.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 180,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 91,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 85,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $236.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 80,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
2Xideas AG added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.
