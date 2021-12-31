2Xideas AG Buys Abcam PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Markel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ABCM, WSC, CRL, WIX, TER, KLAC, COO, SIVB, BFAM,

ABCM, WSC, CRL, WIX, TER, KLAC, COO, SIVB, BFAM, Added Positions: STNE, VRSN, IPGP, OLED, ANSS, ST, VRTX, MKC, SPOT, IQV, DLB, AZPN, ICE, KNSL, POOL, EL, SWKS, CLX, MKTX, TW, MTD, MORN, SBUX, FAST, MCO, TRMB, TYL, TRU, RACE, LYV, ULTA, ENTG, PKI, MTCH, ETSY, EA, AXP, ABMD, CSGP, A, NYT, ISRG, INTU, EW, MSCI, ALGN, MASI, MELI, SCI, AVLR, STZ, WSO, VRSK, GGG, JD, FTNT, FDS, CTLT, KMX, DPZ, CYBR, IT, ACWI,

STNE, VRSN, IPGP, OLED, ANSS, ST, VRTX, MKC, SPOT, IQV, DLB, AZPN, ICE, KNSL, POOL, EL, SWKS, CLX, MKTX, TW, MTD, MORN, SBUX, FAST, MCO, TRMB, TYL, TRU, RACE, LYV, ULTA, ENTG, PKI, MTCH, ETSY, EA, AXP, ABMD, CSGP, A, NYT, ISRG, INTU, EW, MSCI, ALGN, MASI, MELI, SCI, AVLR, STZ, WSO, VRSK, GGG, JD, FTNT, FDS, CTLT, KMX, DPZ, CYBR, IT, ACWI, Reduced Positions: MKL, RMD, GSHD,

MKL, RMD, GSHD, Sold Out: TMO, BKNG, WAB, TCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abcam PLC, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Wix.com, StoneCo, sells Markel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 2Xideas AG. As of 2021Q4, 2Xideas AG owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 2Xideas AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/2xideas+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 397,659 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 770,998 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 382,181 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 243,224 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 156,250 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 711,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $38.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 383,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $306.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 35,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 74,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $385.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 102.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,115,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $211.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 180,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 63.71%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 91,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $147.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 85,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $236.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 80,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

2Xideas AG sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.