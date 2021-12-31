IA Venture Partners, LLC Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Outbrain Inc

New Purchases: DOCN, OB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Outbrain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IA Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IA Venture Partners, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IA Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ia+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 7,404,482 shares, 75.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Outbrain Inc (OB) - 136,091 shares, 24.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.74%. The holding were 7,404,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.26%. The holding were 136,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.