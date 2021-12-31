IA Venture Partners, LLC Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Outbrain Inc

For the details of IA Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ia+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IA Venture Partners, LLC
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 7,404,482 shares, 75.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Outbrain Inc (OB) - 136,091 shares, 24.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.74%. The holding were 7,404,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Outbrain Inc (OB)
IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.26%. The holding were 136,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.
