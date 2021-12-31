Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
IA Venture Partners, LLC Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Outbrain Inc

Investment company IA Venture Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Outbrain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IA Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, IA Venture Partners, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of IA Venture Partners, LLC
  1. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 7,404,482 shares, 75.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Outbrain Inc (OB) - 136,091 shares, 24.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.74%. The holding were 7,404,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Outbrain Inc (OB)

IA Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.26%. The holding were 136,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.



