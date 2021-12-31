Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Global Payments Inc, Vale SA, Dollar General Corp, Sells NetEase Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: VALE, IBKR, V, GOOGL, PVG, XLE, CHD,
- Added Positions: GPN, DG, FLT, ITUB, RUN, PGR, TECK, KMI, RDS.B, AES, XPO, CRC, CNK, BP, DAO, WPM, DD, BUR,
- Reduced Positions: NTES, AMZN, ABBV, DIS, MSI, AA, MGM, FMX, FB, GXO, BTI, ANTM, HWM, CMCSA, NFLX, YNDX, UNH, ARNC, XP, ORLY, GOOG, GLD, KMX, KB,
- Sold Out: BABA, ST, ATHM, ING, VGR, PSFE, TM,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,830,414 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) - 9,560,123 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57%
- XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 11,104,073 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 7,248,227 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.57%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,536,331 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,180,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,250,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $229.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2750.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 375,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,862,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,112,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,859,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 197.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 45,511,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,803,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 96.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,984,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: ING Groep NV (ING)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.51.Sold Out: Vector Group Ltd (VGR)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.74.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.
