Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Global Payments Inc, Vale SA, Dollar General Corp, Sells NetEase Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Vale SA, Dollar General Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells NetEase Inc, Amazon.com Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $13.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,830,414 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) - 9,560,123 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 11,104,073 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 7,248,227 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.57% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,536,331 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,180,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,250,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $229.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2750.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 375,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,862,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,112,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $244.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,859,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 197.96%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 45,511,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,803,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 96.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,984,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Vector Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.