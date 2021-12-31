Condire Management, LP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Alcoa Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Sells Harmony Gold Mining Co, Golden Star Resources, California Resources Corp

- New Purchases: OXY, AA, CF, SM, PVG, GFI, MUX, RIG, MAG,
- Added Positions: CGAU, WLL, NE, ARCH, OAS, VAL, HBM, RYAM, NETI,
- Reduced Positions: HMY, GSS, KGC, FSM, TDW, SBSW,
- Sold Out: CRC,
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,843,513 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 477,635 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 6,065,676 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%
- Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 347,490 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 4,250,137 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.441300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 189,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 44,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 86,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 130,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Condire Management, LP added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 383,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Noble Corp (NE)
Condire Management, LP added to a holding in Noble Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,001,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77.
