Condire Management, LP Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Alcoa Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Sells Harmony Gold Mining Co, Golden Star Resources, California Resources Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Alcoa Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Noble Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Harmony Gold Mining Co, Golden Star Resources, California Resources Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condire Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Condire Management, LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,843,513 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 477,635 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 6,065,676 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19% Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 347,490 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20% Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 4,250,137 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.441300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 189,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $74.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 44,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 86,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 130,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 108,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 383,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP added to a holding in Noble Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,001,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77.