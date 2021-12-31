Bluestein R H & Co Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Nike Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: SNAP, RIVN, ADM, EQR, SBNY, MA, CIXX, FBHS, TRUP, ZS, NVT, SNOW, WRBY, OLPX, VT,

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Nike Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Dollar General Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluestein R H & Co. As of 2021Q4, Bluestein R H & Co owns 412 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,001 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,034 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,132 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 411,941 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 201,329 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 2781.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $153.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 146,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2034.18%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 163,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 879.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 108,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 154.61%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 160,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 9185.53%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $156.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 130,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 1761.25%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 205,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.