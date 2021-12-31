Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bluestein R H & Co Buys Trane Technologies PLC, Nike Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Bluestein R H & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, Nike Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Dollar General Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluestein R H & Co. As of 2021Q4, Bluestein R H & Co owns 412 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BLUESTEIN R H & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,552,001 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,034 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,132 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 411,941 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 201,329 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $304.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Bluestein R H & Co initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 2781.00%. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $153.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 146,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2034.18%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 163,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 879.37%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $253.810400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 108,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 154.61%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 160,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 9185.53%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $156.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 130,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Bluestein R H & Co added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 1761.25%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 205,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Bluestein R H & Co sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.



