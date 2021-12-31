New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Sells Avantor Inc, LKQ Corp, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: WTW,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, , sells Avantor Inc, LKQ Corp, Comcast Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 139,614,806 shares, 64.96% of the total portfolio. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 14,000,000 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Alight Inc (ALIT) - 30,327,223 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 631,735 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 266,385 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 114,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 373,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.