New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Sells Avantor Inc, LKQ Corp, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: WTW,
- Added Positions: CIT, FIS, LSXMA,
- Reduced Positions: AVTR, LKQ, CMCSA, LBRDK, FISV,
For the details of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mountain+vantage+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
- Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 139,614,806 shares, 64.96% of the total portfolio.
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 14,000,000 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Alight Inc (ALIT) - 30,327,223 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 631,735 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 266,385 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 114,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (CIT)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 373,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. keeps buying