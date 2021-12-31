Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC Buys Sun Communities Inc, CBRE Group Inc, CubeSmart, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Life Storage Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

New Purchases: CBRE, CUBE, WRE, AKR, IVT, AMH, LAMR, CONE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, CBRE Group Inc, CubeSmart, Washington REIT, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Life Storage Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, DigitalBridge Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ranger+global+real+estate+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 585,105 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.20% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 3,132,609 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.21% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 1,505,423 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.41% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,307,196 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,409,382 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.67%

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 386,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 554,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,188,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,194,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 879,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 434,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 175.20%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $192.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 585,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 903.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 657,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,132,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,505,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 297,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,828,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The sale prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.