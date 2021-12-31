Woodson Capital Management, LP Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, European Wax Center Inc, Sells Crocs Inc, Alphabet Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

- New Purchases: SU, EWCZ, CPAA, CPAA, SG,
- Added Positions: PTON, MCW, Z, PRPL, SE,
- Reduced Positions: INVH, DECK, BLDR, DVN, ADV, RH, FANG, TCS, ELY, SMRT, PXD, LESL, RYAAY, EOG, MTN, NDLS, SLCA, OOMA,
- Sold Out: CROX, GOOGL, SKIN, CPAAU, CPAAU, ISOS, DRVN, UP, PRTY, FIGS, BLND, CHS, OLPX, CRCT, COOK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Woodson Capital Management, LP
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,360,067 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.00%
- Funko Inc (FNKO) - 4,264,779 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio.
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 669,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67%
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in European Wax Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAA)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,360,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp (CPAAU)
Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.
