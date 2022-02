Assetmark, Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Concord, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assetmark, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Assetmark, Inc owns 1590 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSETMARK, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/assetmark%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,126,292 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 4,973,613 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 8,964,797 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 4,585,773 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 6,864,151 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 888,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 705,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 345,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 308,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 282,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 289.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,342,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 75404.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,376,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 225.61%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,733,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.67%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,622,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 193.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,413,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,946,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.8 and $97.53, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81.

Assetmark, Inc sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82.