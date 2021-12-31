Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Claro Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cardinal Health Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Claro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, FIRST TR ETF VIII, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Claro Advisors LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claro Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claro+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Claro Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,397 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,507 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,586 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,806 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 131,639 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.450800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VIII (BUFD)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (SHYD)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 458.33%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 8,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 117,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 290.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Sold Out: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Claro Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Claro Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Claro Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Claro Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Claro Advisors LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus