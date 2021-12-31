Claro Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cardinal Health Inc

New Purchases: SPSM, BUFD, FTEC, SHYD, EFG, IUSV, BUFR, FTXN, DOCU, COIN, ULTA, GPN, SPG, QCLN, DGRO, SCHA, VBR, RBLX, BMEZ, BCYC, BDX, CFR, DKS, EXPD, ROK, PPG, APD, MS, NDSN, ERJ, ONEQ, KWEB, GIS, DVY, TTM, DAC, BIP, SHOP, AHHX, TTOO,

Reduced Positions: LMBS, XOM, USMV, VZ, VTI, DKNG, BND, QTWO, ADBE, FVD, LMT, CLX, BABA, IUSG, GLD, MDT, EMR, UBER, AQN, EVV, ITOT, OIH, IJS, VTWO, TAN, ARKF, VV, AMAT, QTEC, TWTR, AVGO, OKTA, DD, V, BX, DUK, FISV, GE, ES, BBVA, NVS, NUAN, ORCL, PII, QCOM, EMLP, PM, Sold Out: CAH, FXL, VCIT, GTO, VYM, FIS, VTR, FFEB, C, BIV, FLXN, CX, EBR, CBD, SID, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, FIRST TR ETF VIII, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Claro Advisors LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,397 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,507 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,586 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,806 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 131,639 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.450800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VIII. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $123.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 458.33%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 8,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 117,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 290.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.