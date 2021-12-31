SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: USMV, FNDX, DSI,
- Added Positions: AGG, ITOT, IUSB, GSLC, GSIE, VXF, GEM, IVV, IEMG, SPYG, PCY, HYLB, LRGF, IEFA, VOO, IJR, VEA, ESGU, FALN, VTEB, SPEM, TIP, VWO, BNDX, GOVT, IJH, BSV, EUSB, EFV, SCHE, EFG, PRF, SPDW, SCHF, MUB, EMB, BLV, VUG, VTV, VMBS, SPAB, USXF, DMXF, ESGD, ESML, BND, VB, HYG, SPTS, BIV, MBB, PXH, INTF, SPIP, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHP, VNQ, VO, SCHO, SCHH, IWM, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, IXN, VTI, COMT, FREL, IWB, IXG, SCHB, SUSB, USRT, VLUE, ESGE,
- Sold Out: MTUM,
For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 3,469,106 shares, 17.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,121,720 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,866,021 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 793,779 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,745,634 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.29%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 166,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 118,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 91.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 130,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 68,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.
