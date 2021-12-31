Covalent Partners LLC Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, UFP Industries Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp

- New Purchases: LUV, DAOOU, AEAE, GTIM,
- Added Positions: DAL, HP, BYD, NEX,
- Reduced Positions: CCL, UFPI, BRPM,
For the details of Covalent Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalent+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,000 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio.
- United States Oil Fund (USO) - 230,000 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 300,000 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,500 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.93%
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (AEAE)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 48.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Covalent Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Covalent Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covalent Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covalent Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covalent Partners LLC keeps buying