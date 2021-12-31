Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Covalent Partners LLC Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, UFP Industries Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Covalent Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp, sells Carnival Corp, UFP Industries Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Covalent Partners LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,000 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 230,000 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 300,000 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,500 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.93%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (AEAE)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 48.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



