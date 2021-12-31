Covalent Partners LLC Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, UFP Industries Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp

New Purchases: LUV, DAOOU, AEAE, GTIM,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp, AltEnergy Acquisition Corp, sells Carnival Corp, UFP Industries Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Covalent Partners LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,000 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 230,000 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 300,000 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,500 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.93%

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 48.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.