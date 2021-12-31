Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Vivendi SE, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, HeadHunter Group PLC, Makita Corp

New Purchases: VIVHY, ANCTF, CSCO, PBCRY, NUE, TOELY, QFIN, DAC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vivendi SE, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Nucor Corp, sells Check Point Software Technologies, HeadHunter Group PLC, Makita Corp, Comcast Corp, Vedanta during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ativo Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ativo Capital Management LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ativo Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ativo+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 43,996 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% SAP SE (SAP) - 71,879 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Wipro Ltd (WIT) - 890,221 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 66,928 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.72% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 287,669 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vivendi SE. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 134,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 124,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $125.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 150.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 101,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Makita Corp. The sale prices were between $42.47 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $46.46.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.