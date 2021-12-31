Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys Vivendi SE, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, HeadHunter Group PLC, Makita Corp

- New Purchases: VIVHY, ANCTF, CSCO, PBCRY, NUE, TOELY, QFIN, DAC,
- Added Positions: FERG, SGIOY, MSFT, INMD, UNH, EW, V,
- Reduced Positions: CHKP, ICLR, WIT, AVGO, ACN, BABA, TXN, MCO, ADBE, NVO, RELX, TSM, TMO, TM, TRMB, JBSAY, SHECY, SRTTY, RCRUY, BRK.B, GIB, CP, GOOGL, HD, CIHKY, VRSN, VALE, FTS, SID, ELP, CIG, GSK, SKBSY, AMKBY, VONOY, BHP, VEOEY, MT, TMICY, ISRG, TU, LOGI, RY, RIO, LOW, PBR, ORCL, OTEX, SPGI, NVS, NTDOY,
- Sold Out: HHR, MKTAY, CMCSA, VEDL, PHG, ALL, CNYA, VMW, BIDU, MBT, YUMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ativo Capital Management LLC
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 43,996 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 71,879 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Wipro Ltd (WIT) - 890,221 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 66,928 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.72%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 287,669 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vivendi SE. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $35, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 134,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ANCTF)
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 124,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 12,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY)
Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tokyo Electron Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $125.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 150.05%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $151.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shionogi & Co Ltd (SGIOY)
Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shionogi & Co Ltd by 173.64%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 101,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51.Sold Out: Makita Corp (MKTAY)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Makita Corp. The sale prices were between $42.47 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $46.46.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.
