Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. Buys Smith-Midland Corp, Tesla Inc, Carlisle Inc, Sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Smith-Midland Corp, Tesla Inc, Carlisle Inc, Dover Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, PetIQ Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Davis & Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Smith-Midland Corp (SMID) - 966,080 shares, 37.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,072 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 20,664 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Dover Corp (DOV) - 20,700 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5698.32% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 22,600 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.68%

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.859600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.73%. The holding were 966,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $239.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.22 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.424900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Standard Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 99,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 5698.32%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 314.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.076900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Sotherly Hotels Inc by 100346.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 753,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 7928.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 160,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 89.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 193.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2748.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pixelworks Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.71.