Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. Buys Smith-Midland Corp, Tesla Inc, Carlisle Inc, Sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: SMID, TSLA, CSL, FFTY, AEHR, SLI, SLI, ABBV, GMRE, XLK, JPST, MMC, ASPN, VXF, ON, UBER, ESGV, AXP, IRM, SNOW, KRBN, AIRS, HDV, BHC, PROF, EXTR, DVN, VONV, SYNL, JMST, LIT, VSGX, RLGT, WH, WOLF, DOC, MRNA, NFLX, UTG, SPYV, SKIN, RSP, SRLN, VTIP, GDV, SHW, INVH, SRTS, MTDR, PM, META, BELFB, FXLV, SVRA, FBIO, STAF, GORO, STRM, SNDL, MYSZ, PZG, GAU,
- Added Positions: DOV, AMD, SOHO, APEN, NVDA, GOOG, AAPL, VUG, VB, PFE, KO, LTRX, VIG, JNJ, XLV, F, GLD, IWM, T, DVY, ASIX, D, CVX, IWC, MTZ, WMT, ACV, JPM, PFF, SPY, GE, MPW, GM, XOM, FLOT, LULU, RGEN, CAT, IJK, BA, IBM, SANW, REED, ABT, PG, PFIE, GENC, NOK, RHP, CFMS,
- Reduced Positions: KNSL, VBR, BAC, QQQ, LUNA, XBI, MSFT, V, AMZN, VTV, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: SAIL, CRM, PETQ, RNG, CDNA, PXLW, NVTA, GMED, DIS, IWN, VCSH, SQ, C, CDXS, BABA, ADT, GSHD, MTUM, TTOO, FB, AKTS, VYGR, ELY, MA, RCM, VZ, XPO, ATVI, RFIL, MYE, NOC, UIS, ETSY, TBF, BRK.B, AYX, BJ, BP, CSCO, VUZI, CYBR, KOSS, DY, SWK, NTU, EPD, IR, VKTX, DTEA, PYPL, FMC, MITK, WTI, SRDX, DOCU, CECE, HD, TXN, FIVE, SPOT, IIIV, KEY, AVK, VNOM, EB, GILD, ZIXI, ROKU, CWST, MAR, WDAY, VBK, THRM, CVS, BX, IVV, VIAV, LPTH, ANGI, SIEN, DBX, BTI, STRL, SCHG, VTI, EPAY, TTWO, PSTG, FDX, CIVB, NUAN, CSII, TMUS, CYRX, CONE, HTGM, BZUN, FCPT, DSGX, MCS, SMED, VEEV, SENS, SCWX, BAND, AGG, SPSB, VCIT, ARWR, SSKN, NURO, NSC, PEP, PSA, TPB, LW, SHY, VV, BMY, DE, RAIL, INTC, MIC, RDS.A, RBBN, RMT, ZUO, VOOG, ADBE, CAMT, LCII, OMI, SLB, SMG, UNH, DEX, IPI, IRWD, NOVT, TWTR, FNKO, DIA, CAE, GSK, HDSN, MRO, SHBI, LUV, STAA, USAK, EGY, ACER, ALBO, DFS, MRTX, ALIM, MIME, CRON, COUP, LAUR, LOVE, BE, ELAN, HXL, IIN, KOPN, OSK, TXRH, FANG, NBEV, RACE, FLGT, SMAR, CB, ALGN, ARTW, CAH, NNI, TGT, ANTM, FOLD, ATHX, APO, MPLX, INGN, ANET, SHAK, OLLI, SNAP, VGK, AUDC, MMSI, RCKY, TXT, WAB, EVRG, BCX, MANU, TDOC, OKTA, PHB, VDC, AMGN, COF, CIEN, MCD, PDEX, UNP, UVSP, TY, CAI, KY6, FTNT, CARA, CRBP, NEWR, Z, AIRG, IVW, XLF, AMT, ASTE, BC, CMCSA, COP, CYBE, DUK, EXPE, GPC, HPQ, MRK, PXD, RY, INVE, POOL, SPOK, VSH, WTW, WGO, GAB, CTSO, PCOM, GNT, DG, TRIP, VCRA, MBII, FOXF, GLYC, ATHM, QTWO, FIVN, ZEN, HMLP, MOMO, NXRT, NVCR, TEAM, EDIT, TCMD, NDRA, MDB, BNDX, DVYE, IWO, IWP, IWS, VOT, AES, SRPT, AFL, AHT, BLL, BDX, CHCO, CVA, M, GLNG, IP, MS, NSSC, ROL, IRBT, MRKR, RVT, LLNW, VMW, SPCB, STWD, AMRC, QADA, KMI, IPWR, W, FRPT, BLD, OOMA, ZYNE, UA, IRTC, AA, SNDR, CVNA, VNE, MMM, CLFD, ADC, APDN, BNS, BCO, CSGS, LNG, CLAR, CNSL, DXCM, DLTR, DCO, EOG, ENB, EXAS, FAST, FLEX, FRD, HP, HSY, INSM, LMT, MAS, MU, MUR, ORLY, OCN, PAR, PLAB, SKY, TTEK, TREX, NS, WFC, WMB, KTOS, CSBR, TOWN, ET, EDU, PODD, IRDM, ECHO, KKR, HEAR, MOS, QLYS, USAC, AHH, CDW, NAVI, GPRO, TRUP, SYF, KEYS, CDTX, ALRM, LITE, TWLO, MEDP, GOOS, JBGS, KIDS, EYE, ALTR, SFIX, TENB, AMLP, EFA, FTEC, IJH, IJR, MGK, VDE, VXUS, EGHT, ABEO, AMRN, AMSC, ANGO, BCE, BXC, SAM, CONN, STZ, CCI, DCP, DLR, DRRX, EIX, FNB, TILE, IVAC, IRIX, KTCC, LPSN, MKL, MPAA, NBIX, NUS, PPL, PZZA, PSEC, SGMO, SIRI, SWN, TJX, TGA, RIG, WEN, UPS, OLED, MNTX, WPC, AUY, ZBH, ICAD, INTT, AOD, TA, GOF, MAXR, WPRT, QNST, COR, SBRA, APTS, TROX, SAVE, YELP, SPLK, TRVN, DRNA, GLMD, ARES, TRUE, DNOW, RESN, ATRA, THQ, VIRT, NTRA, BNED, GBT, FLOW, ZDGE, FTV, VRS, NTNX, CRSP, SND, YEXT, EYEN, JRSH, VRCA, KZR, MGTA, DOMO, REZI, DWX, FEM, IWV, REMX, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SCHV, TBT, VOE, CDE, DXC, CORT, GS, HALO, HOG, HLIT, ITI, KGC, NBR, NTIP, RIBT, ORCL, PDS, RVSB, NEON, SVT, MTEM, TG, DZSI, VBFC, FAX, FCO, CHI, NRO, AVAV, OESX, REI, NX, CALX, NPTN, RGT, KPTI, LEJU, GLOP, VRAY, CC, CTMX, HPE, SMPL, ARNC, GPMT, CLXT, OPTN, EEM, GSG, IAU, VWO,
For the details of THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+davis+%26+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.
- Smith-Midland Corp (SMID) - 966,080 shares, 37.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,072 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 20,664 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dover Corp (DOV) - 20,700 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5698.32%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 22,600 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 314.68%
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.859600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.73%. The holding were 966,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $239.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 20,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Innovator IBD 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.22 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $47.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.424900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 36,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Standard Lithium Corp (SLI)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Standard Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 99,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 5698.32%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 314.68%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $117.076900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sotherly Hotels Inc (SOHO)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Sotherly Hotels Inc by 100346.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 753,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 7928.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 160,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 89.37%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $263.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 6,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 193.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2748.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Pixelworks Inc (PXLW)
Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Pixelworks Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.. Also check out:
1. THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC. keeps buying