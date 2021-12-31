DRH Investments, Inc. Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, The Hershey Co, Sells GoDaddy Inc

For the details of DRH Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drh+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DRH Investments, Inc.
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 535,112 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- The Kroger Co (KR) - 443,235 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 96,042 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 153,024 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 78,031 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.113400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
DRH Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 105.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 183,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.
