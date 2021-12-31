DRH Investments, Inc. Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, The Hershey Co, Sells GoDaddy Inc

New Purchases: DIS, HSY,

DIS, HSY, Added Positions: SSNC,

SSNC, Reduced Positions: GDDY, UNP, CSX, GD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, The Hershey Co, sells GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRH Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, DRH Investments, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRH Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drh+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

CSX Corp (CSX) - 535,112 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% The Kroger Co (KR) - 443,235 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 96,042 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 153,024 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 78,031 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%

DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.113400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DRH Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DRH Investments, Inc. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 105.75%. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 183,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.