Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC Buys Planet Labs PBC

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Planet Labs PBC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) - 14,328,976 shares, 98.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.72% Planet Labs PBC (PL) - 1,065,592 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,065,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.