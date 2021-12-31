Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC Buys Planet Labs PBC

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Planet Labs PBC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC.
1. Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC
- PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) - 14,328,976 shares, 98.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.72%
- Planet Labs PBC (PL) - 1,065,592 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,065,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.
